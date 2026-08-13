Hong Kong shares rise by midday close

Hong Kong stocks reversed early losses and inched up by midday break

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 17 points, or 0.07 percent, to 25,457 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$132 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index increased by 0.3 percent to 4,790 points at noon.

Tech heavyweight Tencent (0700) dropped deeper by 3.8 percent, while Alibaba (9988) advanced 0.65 percent.

Chipmakers rallied, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) rising 3.7 percent and 5.4 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.42 percent to 3,963 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index increased by 0.73 percent to 14,519 points at the midday close.