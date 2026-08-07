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FINANCE

HKMC Annuity authorizes BOC Life intermediaries to promote annuity plan

FINANCE
07-08-2026 14:53 HKT
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Financial Secretary Paul Chan speaks at the launch ceremony of the Life Annuity Scheme in 2018. ISD
Financial Secretary Paul Chan speaks at the launch ceremony of the Life Annuity Scheme in 2018. ISD

HKMC Annuity has authorized intermediaries of BOC Group Life Assurance Company to introduce its annuity plan to their customers as it seeks ways to promote the local annuity market.

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Designated licensed insurance intermediaries of BOC Life can refer eligible customers to the HKMCA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation, according to a statement on Friday. 

This collaboration enables a greater number of licensed insurance intermediaries to help the public better understand the critical roles that the HKMC Annuity Plan plays in retirement planning, said Daniel Leong Ling-chi, executive director and chief executive of the HKMCA.

“We are looking forward to working closely with more institutions to empower the public to achieve their long-term sustainable retirement goal," Leong said.


 

HKMC AnnuityBOC LifeHKMC Annuity Plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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