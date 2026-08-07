HKMC Annuity authorizes BOC Life intermediaries to promote annuity plan

HKMC Annuity has authorized intermediaries of BOC Group Life Assurance Company to introduce its annuity plan to their customers as it seeks ways to promote the local annuity market.

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Designated licensed insurance intermediaries of BOC Life can refer eligible customers to the HKMCA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation, according to a statement on Friday.

This collaboration enables a greater number of licensed insurance intermediaries to help the public better understand the critical roles that the HKMC Annuity Plan plays in retirement planning, said Daniel Leong Ling-chi, executive director and chief executive of the HKMCA.

“We are looking forward to working closely with more institutions to empower the public to achieve their long-term sustainable retirement goal," Leong said.



