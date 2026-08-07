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FINANCE

South Korean shares log seventh straight weekly loss as AI, chip worries persist

FINANCE
07-08-2026 15:30 HKT
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A currency dealer looks on as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
A currency dealer looks on as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS

South Korean shares slipped on Friday and recorded their seventh straight weekly loss, as investor worries over the AI trade and wild swings in chip stocks kept sentiment fragile.

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The benchmark KOSPI index jumped almost 2 percent within the first few minutes of trading before reversing course to decline as much as 2.2 percent during the session, reflecting the ever-shifting and fragile sentiment towards AI-linked stocks.

The index ended 0.6 percent lower at 6,258.77. It declined more than 5 percent for the week to post its longest streak of weekly losses since December 2022.

South Korean equities have swung sharply in recent weeks due to record leveraged trading and foreign outflows. The KOSPI has fallen 31 percent since its June 22 record close, though it remains about 48 percent higher for the year.

While the recent pullback and new curbs on debt-funded products have reduced volumes and eased sharp swings, the market remains vulnerable to shifting expectations around the AI trade.

"The Korean market is still searching for equilibrium after an extraordinary period of volatility," said Jung In Yun, CEO at Fibonacci Asset Management Global in Singapore.

Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone in Melbourne, said, "the floor needs two things: foreign buying turning consistently positive, and the Iran-Oman Hormuz framework actually translating into reopening."

"Until both land, any price recovery is likely to stay capped, with violent daily swings in either direction. Being right on the fundamentals isn't enough right now — position sizing matters more than direction."

Foreigners sold shares worth 859.0 billion won (US$605.96 million), extending year-to-date equity outflows to about US$116 billion, according to exchange data.

Oil prices extended gains on mounting concerns over access to the Strait of Hormuz as Iran reviewed a preliminary bill that would bar US, Israeli and other "hostile" vessels from transiting the strait.

On the KOSPI, leading AI memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics inched higher, while rival SK Hynix tumbled 4.9 percent, extending its weekly losses to 13 percent - the biggest since mid-July.

Hyundai Motor fell 1.1 percent, while sister automaker Kia Corp was up 1 percent. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings climbed 3.8 percent, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 2.8 percent.

The won strengthened to 1,418.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform putting it on course for a sixth consecutive week of gains.

A recent Reuters poll showed investor positioning on the won turning bullish for the first time in more than 10 months as the currency gains support from intervention and repatriation of proceeds from SK Hynix's ADR launch in the United States.

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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