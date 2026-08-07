Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Friday, NASN Intelligent up 65pc

The Hang Seng Index fell in the early morning trading session on Friday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped by 76 points, or 0.3 percent to 25,453 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index decreased by 0.44 percent to around 4,799 points.

Intelligent driving motion control technologies developer NASN Intelligent Tech (Zhejiang) (2261) jumped 65 percent in Hong Kong’s trading debut on Friday.

The company was last traded at HK$17.2 from its offer price of HK$10.42, giving a paper gain of up to HK$678 per board lot of 100 shares.

The company, which is backed by major investors including Contemporary Amperex Technology (3750) and Hillhouse Investment, sold 57.59 million shares, seeking to raise HK$600 million.

Founded in 2016 and based in Hangzhou, NASN specializes in brake-by-wire systems, chassis electronic controls, and steering components for intelligent driving to improve safety, comfort, and efficiency.