logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Japan's April yen-buying intervention sets fresh daily record

FINANCE
07-08-2026 10:52 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost
Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost

Japanese authorities conducted a record single-day yen-buying intervention in foreign exchange markets in April, selling US$40 billion worth of dollars, as they resumed massive yen-buying operations to stem the yen's slide.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Quarterly data from the Ministry of Finance released on Friday showed Japan intervened on three days from April 30 through May 6, when market liquidity was thin due to Japan's Golden Week holidays.

The largest operation amounted to 6.28 trillion yen (US$39.64 billion) on April 30, surpassing the previous single-day record of 5.92 trillion yen spent on April 29, 2024, according to MOF data dating back to 1991.

The latest data provides a detailed daily breakdown of the previously revealed 11.7 trillion yen intervention made during the period from April 28 through May 27.

The intervention helped lift the yen from a near two-year low of 160.725 per dollar to around 155 by May 6, but failed to reverse the currency's broader downtrend.

The yen resumed its downturn, sliding to 40-year lows below 163 per dollar in July, prompting Tokyo to intervene again last week, this time in coordination with Washington.

Reuters


 

Japanyeninterventions

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Sony logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Sony, TSMC to spend US$6.3 billion to jointly make image sensors, Nikkei says
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
BOJ debated scope to hasten rate-hike pace in July, summary shows
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Doves are released during a memorial at the Peace Memorial Ceremony, on the 81st anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb, at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on August 6, 2026. (AFP)
Japan nuclear debate unnerves proponents of pacifism
WORLD
09-08-2026 11:12 HKT
Trees sway in strong winds as Typhoon Dolphin approaches, in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, August 7, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. @SleepdeeplyGG/X/via REUTERS
Typhoon Dolphin hits Japan's Okinawa, China shuts ports ahead of landfall
CHINA
08-08-2026 12:54 HKT
EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch.
ECB learned of yen intervention by US after trade, FT reports
FINANCE
07-08-2026 11:59 HKT
A satellite image shows Typhoon Dolphin approaching Japan's Okinawa, August 6, 2026. CSU/CIRA & JMA/JAXA/Handout via REUTERS
Japan orders evacuations as Typhoon Dolphin approaches, cancels 500 flights
WORLD
07-08-2026 09:02 HKT
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP This picture taken on May 9, 2026 shows battery cells inside the "Ku-An" test lab in Hitachi-ota, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Tiny light, big dream: Harvesting power from soil in Japan
WORLD
05-08-2026 15:39 HKT
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome before a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns of new military options over Japan's strike capabilities
WORLD
05-08-2026 09:03 HKT
Scott Bessent attends a media interview at the White House in Washington, July 30, 2026. REUTERS
US Treasury Secretary Bessent: Will do whatever it takes to support Japan
FINANCE
04-08-2026 20:26 HKT
Nissin Foods Holdings president Koki Ando, a son of instant noodle inventor Momofuku Ando, looks at a display of instant noodle packages from various countries at the opening of a cup noodle museum in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo, on September 17, 2011. Japan's Nissin Foods opened a cup noodle museum on September 17 charting the history of the speedy snack where visitors even get the chance to create their own tasty version. About 500 adults and children queued up before the museum opened in the port city of Yo
Nissin Foods' operating profit rises 28.1 pc to 1.68 billion yen
FINANCE
04-08-2026 17:51 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
21 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.