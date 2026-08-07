Japan's April yen-buying intervention sets fresh daily record

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Japan nuclear debate unnerves proponents of pacifism
09-08-2026 11:12 HKT
Typhoon Dolphin hits Japan's Okinawa, China shuts ports ahead of landfall
08-08-2026 12:54 HKT
ECB learned of yen intervention by US after trade, FT reports
07-08-2026 11:59 HKT
Japan orders evacuations as Typhoon Dolphin approaches, cancels 500 flights
07-08-2026 09:02 HKT
Tiny light, big dream: Harvesting power from soil in Japan
05-08-2026 15:39 HKT
US Treasury Secretary Bessent: Will do whatever it takes to support Japan
04-08-2026 20:26 HKT
Nissin Foods' operating profit rises 28.1 pc to 1.68 billion yen
04-08-2026 17:51 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
21 hours ago