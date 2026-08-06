logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Shares of Wharf REIC spikes on higher payouts, first half results

FINANCE
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment Company (1997) spiked as much as 32 percent on Thursday on higher payouts and improved first-half performance.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company said its underlying net profit rose by 6 percent to HK$3.3 billion in the first six months of 2026, thanks to lower interest costs. 

It lifted the first interim dividend by 42 percent to 94 HK cents, and has raised the distribution ratio by 25 percentage points to 90 percent from 2026 onwards after considering the current earnings base and debt profile, according to a filing.

It will keep the new policy under constant review, the filing said. 

Net loss, which included a net investment properties revaluation deficit of HK$3.55 billion, narrowed by over 92 percent to HK$176 million for the period.

The real estate firm’s net debt decreased by HK$2.8 billion to HK$29.2 billion as of the end of June, with a gearing ratio of 15.9 percent. The figures are expected to drop to HK$20 billion and 11 percent by the end of this year from active capital management.

Revenue for the period decreased by 1 percent to HK$6.34 billion, of which IP revenue fell 2 percent to HK$5.27 billion.

Hotel revenue increased by 10 percent to HK$842 million while sales from development properties declined 12 percent to HK$51 million.

Office demand improved in the first half, particularly within the financial sector, supported by a stronger initial public offering pipeline and resilient wealth management activity, Wharf REIC said, adding that ongoing geopolitical uncertainty across other financial centers further reinforced Hong Kong’s safe-haven appeal and added leasing momentum. 

However, interest rate uncertainties and China’s updated outbound direct investment rules, which limit cross-border capital flows, may still cast a long shadow on tenants’ commitment plans, the company warned. 

Further escalation in geopolitical tensions between major economies could also increase market volatility and weigh on sentiment, it added. 

 

Wharf REICdividendresults

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HSBC.
HSBC expected to post a 50pc growth in Q2 pre-tax profit
FINANCE
02-08-2026 19:18 HKT
From left: Gaurav Bagga, CFO, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia; Judy Hsu; Benjamin Hung; Mary Huen Wai-yi, CEO, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia
Standard Chartered signals more dividends in H2 despite MidEast risks and China controls
FINANCE
29-07-2026 19:19 HKT
European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic speaks to the media as he arrives to attend a meeting of G7 trade ministers in Paris, France, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool/File Photo
EU trade chief wants results on trade talks with China by October
CHINA
30-06-2026 10:45 HKT
Pedestrians and shoppers walk past a branch of fashion retailer H&M in central Stockholm, Sweden, July 17, 2023. REUTERS
H&M reports Q2 profit miss as tighter inventory hit sales
FINANCE
25-06-2026 15:37 HKT
Mayoral candidate Oh Se-hoon (C) of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party greets pedestrians as he walks toward City Hall after national TV predicted his win in the local elections in Seoul on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
South Korea ruling party fails to flip Seoul in blemish on local poll results
WORLD
04-06-2026 16:54 HKT
Stephen Ng.
Hong Kong retail sector may turn a corner: Wharf REIC
FINANCE
12-05-2026 17:57 HKT
HSBC seen to report a 1.1 percent rise in pre-tax profit on Tuesday
FINANCE
03-05-2026 17:46 HKT
HSBC's informal meeting of shareholders in Hong Kong at Hopewell Hotel
Some long-term HSBC investors expressed satisfaction with dividends ahead of informal shareholder meeting
FINANCE
21-04-2026 17:25 HKT
Giordano
Giordano International's profit unchanged last year, raises final dividend
FINANCE
24-03-2026 14:54 HKT
Kerry Centre. Kerry Properties
Kerry Properties' underlying profit drops 22 percent to HK$2 billion last year
FINANCE
23-03-2026 17:06 HKT
Reported death of ENHYPEN fan sparks debate over cyberbullying and toxic fandom
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
22 Chinese fans denied boarding after following celebrity through Suvarnabhumi Airport
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Veteran lyricist and actor Peter Lai dies at 76
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.