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FINANCE

Kerry Properties' underlying profit drops 22 percent to HK$2 billion last year

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Kerry Centre. Kerry Properties
Kerry Centre. Kerry Properties
Kerry Propertiesresultsprofit

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