Kerry Properties' underlying profit drops 22 percent to HK$2 billion last year

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Japan election results confirm super-majority for Takaichi's party
10-02-2026 12:27 HKT
Mont Verra four-room sold for HK$195 million, third deal this month
25-01-2026 15:25 HKT
Stagnant profit for Chow Tai Fook as mainland sales dip
25-11-2025 19:43 HKT
SMIC reports 29pc increase in third-quarter profit
13-11-2025 18:00 HKT
Higher costs, taxes drag down Kerry Properties' interim net profit 22pc
20-08-2025 15:43 HKT
WuXi Biologics net profit surges 56 percent to 2.3 billion yuan
19-08-2025 22:29 HKT
Sunny Optical Technology profit jumps 53 percent to 1.65 billion yuan
19-08-2025 21:52 HKT