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FINANCE

Some long-term HSBC investors expressed satisfaction with dividends ahead of informal shareholder meeting

FINANCE
7 mins ago
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HSBC's informal meeting of shareholders in Hong Kong at Hopewell Hotel
HSBC's informal meeting of shareholders in Hong Kong at Hopewell Hotel

Some long-term investors of HSBC (0005) said they are satisfied with the dividend payout and hoped the lender could move its headquarters back to Hong Kong, ahead of an informal shareholder meeting in the city. 

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An investor surnamed Lee, who has held HSBC’s shares for over 20 years for dividends, said he is not concerned about daily share price fluctuations since he has no intention of selling. 

With more than 30,000 shares in hand, he said the shares have yielded a 200 percent profit compared to the average purchase price.

He wishes to see HSBC’s headquarters moved back to Hong Kong to save on the significantly higher tax burden in the UK, and the Asian-focused bank to further expand its operations in China.

Another minority shareholder, Cheng, expressed extreme satisfaction with HSBC’s recent share price performance and dividends, although past performance had "broken shareholders' hearts" at one point.

Cheng attends the informal Hong Kong shareholders' meeting almost every year, candidly admitting that one of her main goals is to "collect the gift." 

She noted that this year’s gift—a thermal flask—was quite practical and a significant improvement over last year’s eco-friendly bag.

 

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