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FINANCE

H&M reports Q2 profit miss as tighter inventory hit sales

FINANCE
26 mins ago
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Pedestrians and shoppers walk past a branch of fashion retailer H&M in central Stockholm, Sweden, July 17, 2023. REUTERS
Pedestrians and shoppers walk past a branch of fashion retailer H&M in central Stockholm, Sweden, July 17, 2023. REUTERS

Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected March-May profit as it was unable to fully meet demand after reducing the amount of clothing it keeps in stock, and predicted unchanged June sales.

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Operating profit in H&M's fiscal second quarter was unchanged year-on-year at 5.91 billion crowns (US$606.5 million), having risen three quarters in a row, against a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of 6.38 billion.

Sales measured in local currencies were roughly flat in the quarter, and H&M predicted flat local-currency sales also in June, year-on-year.

CEO Daniel Erver said in a statement that quarterly sales were somewhat lower than planned.

"The profitability improvement and increased inventory productivity are in line with our long-term work to lay the foundations for sustainable and profitable growth. The tighter inventory management has, however, in some cases affected our ability to fully meet demand," he said.

Excluding a one-off restructuring cost of 679 million crowns, related to organisational changes, operating profit rose 11 percent.

The quarter was closely watched for how H&M weathered the Iran war's impact on consumer confidence and costs. Profit margins held up, with the gross margin widening to 56.6 percent from 55.4 percent a year earlier against an expected 56.5 percent.

H&M said it expected markdowns in the third quarter to be on a similar level to a year ago.

Erver is trying to attract more shoppers with trendier styles and overhauled marketing. On May 7, H&M launched a collection in collaboration with designer Stella McCartney.

While H&M's profit margins have been improving, sales have been more sluggish as cut-price online retailers like Shein compete for price-sensitive customers while Inditex's Zara dominates the upmarket end of fast fashion.

Reuters

H&Mresultsoutlookrevenueprofit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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