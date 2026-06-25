H&M reports Q2 profit miss as tighter inventory hit sales

Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected March-May profit as it was unable to fully meet demand after reducing the amount of clothing it keeps in stock, and predicted unchanged June sales.
Operating profit in H&M's fiscal second quarter was unchanged year-on-year at 5.91 billion crowns (US$606.5 million), having risen three quarters in a row, against a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of 6.38 billion.
Sales measured in local currencies were roughly flat in the quarter, and H&M predicted flat local-currency sales also in June, year-on-year.
CEO Daniel Erver said in a statement that quarterly sales were somewhat lower than planned.
"The profitability improvement and increased inventory productivity are in line with our long-term work to lay the foundations for sustainable and profitable growth. The tighter inventory management has, however, in some cases affected our ability to fully meet demand," he said.
Excluding a one-off restructuring cost of 679 million crowns, related to organisational changes, operating profit rose 11 percent.
The quarter was closely watched for how H&M weathered the Iran war's impact on consumer confidence and costs. Profit margins held up, with the gross margin widening to 56.6 percent from 55.4 percent a year earlier against an expected 56.5 percent.
H&M said it expected markdowns in the third quarter to be on a similar level to a year ago.
Erver is trying to attract more shoppers with trendier styles and overhauled marketing. On May 7, H&M launched a collection in collaboration with designer Stella McCartney.
While H&M's profit margins have been improving, sales have been more sluggish as cut-price online retailers like Shein compete for price-sensitive customers while Inditex's Zara dominates the upmarket end of fast fashion.
Reuters