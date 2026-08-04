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FINANCE

S&P 500 hits record high on strong AI-linked earnings, Mideast deal hopes 

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 hit an intraday record high for the first time since early June on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat AI-driven forecasts from Caterpillar and Palantir and hopes for an imminent deal to end tensions in the Middle East.

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Recent gains on Wall Street have been driven by strong earnings from AI heavyweights such as Amazon and Microsoft that reassured investors that their billion-dollar investments were yielding returns. 

The blue-chip Dow was also trading at a fresh intraday record high.

The S&P 500 had retreated from all-time highs as tensions between Iran and the US resurfaced in early June and concerns about elevated valuations following a strong second-quarter rally weighed on AI-related stocks through July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 462.8 points, or 0.87 percent, at the open to 53,641.21. The S&P 500 rose 30.1 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 7,630.62​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 174.1 points, or 0.67 percent, to 26,088.042 at the opening bell.

 

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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