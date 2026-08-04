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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index dips below 26,000 points on Tuesday, HSBC down 1 percent

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks fell below 26,000 points on Tuesday, snapping a six-trading-day rising streak.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 156 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,852 points at the close.

Financial stocks were under pressure, with HSBC (0005) dipping 1 percent following its results announcement. 

The market turnover was HK$257.8 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 0.2 percent to 4,885 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.3 percent to 3,822 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index gained by 3.3 percent to 13,885 points.

 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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