Wall St opens higher on Mideast deal hopes

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Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Monday
10 hours ago
Nasdaq opens higher as Amazon surge offsets Apple decline
31-07-2026 21:48 HKT
Wall St opens higher as Microsoft's results temper some AI jitters
30-07-2026 21:41 HKT
South Korean shares off lows as Samsung Electronics jumps
30-07-2026 10:38 HKT
Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed decision; chip stocks wobble
29-07-2026 21:38 HKT
Nasdaq opens lower as AI worries mount ahead of pivotal earnings
28-07-2026 21:48 HKT
CME launches single-stock futures, trading 55 US equities 23 hours a day
28-07-2026 15:07 HKT