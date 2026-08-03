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FINANCE

Wall St opens higher on Mideast deal hopes

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Main US stock indexes opened higher on Monday as signs of de-escalating tensions in the Middle East dragged down crude prices, while investors prepared for another week packed with earnings and economic data.

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Amazon.com rose 3.8 percent and hit US$3 trillion in market value for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 274 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 52,759.06. The S&P 500 rose 15.1 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,504.78​ and the Nasdaq Composite gained 78.8 points, or 0.31 percent, to 25,452.663 at the opening bell.

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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