Wall St opens higher on Mideast deal hopes

Main US stock indexes opened higher on Monday as signs of de-escalating tensions in the Middle East dragged down crude prices, while investors prepared for another week packed with earnings and economic data.

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Amazon.com rose 3.8 percent and hit US$3 trillion in market value for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 274 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 52,759.06. The S&P 500 rose 15.1 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,504.78​ and the Nasdaq Composite gained 78.8 points, or 0.31 percent, to 25,452.663 at the opening bell.

Reuters



