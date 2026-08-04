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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index falls below 26,000 points at noon on Tuesday

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks dipped below 26,000 points by noon on Tuesday. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped by 126 points, or 0.5 percent to 25,882 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$135 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 0.2 percent to 4,866 points at noon. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.2 percent to 3,815 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 1 percent to 13,448 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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