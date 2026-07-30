South Korean shares off lows as Samsung Electronics jumps

South Korean shares rebounded on Thursday, after a two-day slump, led by Samsung Electronics after the chipmaker flagged strong AI demand.

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The benchmark KOSPI was up 267.03 points, or 4.72 percent, at 5,930.27 as of 0140 GMT, after falling 6 percent on Wednesday and 11 percent on Tuesday. The index is still below its close at the start of the week.

Samsung Electronics rose 6.47 percent, as it said AI chip demand would stay strong and supply would remain short this year, after posting a more than 250-fold rise in semiconductor profit in the second quarter. The shares had fallen 5 percent a day earlier.

Peer SK Hynix gained 2.86 percent.

South Korea said on Wednesday it would introduce additional curbs on single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds, including a cap that could limit an individual's investment in such products to 20 percent of their total investment assets.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 7.99 percent, while Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 3.39 percent and up 2.57 percent, respectively.

Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 4.51 percent, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 3.11 percent.

Of the total 914 traded issues, 791 shares advanced, while 111 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 443.0 billion won (HK$2.39 billion).

The won was quoted at 1,443.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24 percent higher than its previous close at 1,446.5.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 103.10.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 3.807 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 4.285 percent.

Reuters