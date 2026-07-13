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FINANCE

S&P 500 and Nasdaq open lower as Iran tensions jolt sentiment, chip stocks slide

FINANCE
10 mins ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Monday, as a fresh escalation between the US and Iran in the Gulf pushed oil prices higher and unsettled investors, while chip stocks also came under pressure.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.5 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 52676.53. The S&P 500 fell 27.9 points, or 0.37 percent, at the open to 7547.53​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 193.3 points, or 0.74 percent, to 26088.313 at the opening bell.

Reuters


 

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