S&P 500 and Nasdaq open lower as Iran tensions jolt sentiment, chip stocks slide

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Monday, as a fresh escalation between the US and Iran in the Gulf pushed oil prices higher and unsettled investors, while chip stocks also came under pressure.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.5 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 52676.53. The S&P 500 fell 27.9 points, or 0.37 percent, at the open to 7547.53​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 193.3 points, or 0.74 percent, to 26088.313 at the opening bell.

Reuters



