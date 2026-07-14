S&P 500 and Nasdaq open higher as CPI, bank earnings take focus

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday after softer-than-expected inflation data fueled bets that the Federal Reserve could take a less hawkish stance on interest rates, while investors assessed second-quarter results from major US banks.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 452.3 points, or 0.86 percent, at the open to 52046.36. The S&P 500 rose 21.4 points, or 0.28 percent, to 7536.7​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 142.3 points, or 0.55 percent, to 26015.492.

Reuters



