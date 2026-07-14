S&P 500 and Nasdaq open higher as CPI, bank earnings take focus

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Hang Seng Index dips at noon on Tuesday
10 hours ago
Trump invested crypto gains in stocks and bonds, filings show
13-07-2026 19:50 HKT
Hang Seng Index dips at noon on Monday
13-07-2026 12:30 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises in early trading on Monday
13-07-2026 10:07 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT