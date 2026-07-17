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CHINA

China disapproves of British Steel nationalisation decision by UK

CHINA
52 mins ago
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A worker works at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, Britain April 17, 2025. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
A worker works at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, Britain April 17, 2025. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

China said on Friday it firmly opposes and strongly disapproves of Britain's decision to nationalise British Steel and urged fair treatment for Chinese firms there.

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Britain nationalised British Steel on Thursday, fully taking over the loss-making company that was previously owned by Chinese steelmaker Jingye, in an effort to protect the future of steel production in the country.

The British side had "forcibly" taken over the company and "disregarded" Jingye's contributions to the British economy and society, China's commerce ministry said in statement.

The ministry said Britain's move "seriously damaged" Jingye's legitimate rights and interests, and "severely undermined" Chinese companies' confidence in investing in Britain.

It said it would closely monitor developments and support Chinese firms in protecting their rights, urging Britain to fulfil obligations under the China-UK Investment Protection Agreement.

The statement did not say what protecting Chinese companies' rights might entail.

Reuters

ChinaBritish SteelnationalisationUK

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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