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FINANCE

Shein could aim for September/October IPO in Hong Kong, source says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Shein logo is seen at the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein on its opening day inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS
A Shein logo is seen at the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein on its opening day inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS

Fast-fashion retailer Shein is likely to aim for its Hong Kong initial public offering in September or October, said a source familiar with the situation, after the company won approval from the Chinese securities regulator on Friday.

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Shein has indicated it could sell up to 8 percent of its shares but the final level is likely to be lower, the source said.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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