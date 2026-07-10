Shein could aim for September/October IPO in Hong Kong, source says

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Fast-fashion retailer Shein is likely to aim for its Hong Kong initial public offering in September or October, said a source familiar with the situation, after the company won approval from the Chinese securities regulator on Friday.
Shein has indicated it could sell up to 8 percent of its shares but the final level is likely to be lower, the source said.
Reuters