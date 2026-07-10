Hang Seng Index edges higher at midday, rising 446 points

Hang Seng Index was trading higher at midday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 446 points, or 1.86 percent, to 24,476 points.

Tech gauge increased 2.69 percent to 4,858 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased slightly by 30 points, or 0.76 percent, to 4,067 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index went up by 0.61 percent to 15,493 points.