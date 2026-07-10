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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index edges higher at midday, rising 446 points

FINANCE
5 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hang Seng Index was trading higher at midday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 446 points, or 1.86 percent, to 24,476 points.

Tech gauge increased 2.69 percent to 4,858 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased slightly by 30 points, or 0.76 percent, to 4,067 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index went up by 0.61 percent to 15,493 points.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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