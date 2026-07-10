HSI closes up 144 points, CK Hutchison leads the gain, MiniMax and Zhipu AI drag

Hang Seng Index rose 144 points at market close, with CK Hutchison (0001) leading the gain by rising 7.53 percent.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed higher by 144 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,175 points, with a full-day market turnover of HK$339 billion.

Tech gauge slid 0.21 percent to 4,721 points.

CK Hutchison was the best-performing blue chip, up 7.53 percent. Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) rose 2.43 percent, and Henderson Land Development (0012) went up by 1.85 percent.

Pharmaceutical stocks WuXi AppTec (2359), Innovent Biologics (1801), and CSPC Pharmaceutical increased 4 percent, 3.88 percent, and 3.44 percent, respectively.

Among tech heavyweights, Xiaomi (1810) rose 3.36 percent. JD. com (9618) rose 2.32 percent, and Kuaishou (1024) increased 2.23 percent. Alibaba (9988) rose 2.04 percent, and Lenovo (0992) closed down by rising 1.83 percent. But Tencent (0700) dropped 2 percent, and NetEase (9999) went down by 2.73 percent.

Zijin Mining (2899) rose slightly by 1.97 percent.

MiniMax (0100) fell 9.86 percent after announcing its plans to raise HK$16.04 billion via a share sale and a bond issue to fund its artificial intelligence business. Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513) plunged 19.29 percent.

CATL (3750) dropped 7.92 percent, making it the worst-performing blue chip. Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation International (0981) ended the day lower by falling 4.67 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 1 percent, or 40 points, to 3,996. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index dropped 2.29 percent to 15,046 points.