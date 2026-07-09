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FINANCE

Nexchip gray market gains 18pc, but Befar loses 29pc ahead of debut

FINANCE
47 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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A worker miniature is placed among printed circuit boards with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken July 5, 2023. REUTERS
A worker miniature is placed among printed circuit boards with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken July 5, 2023. REUTERS

Chinese pure-play semiconductor foundry Nexchip and Chinese chemical enterprise Befar showed mixed performance in their gray market ahead of their Friday debut on Thursday.

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Combining the three major gray market platforms, Nexchip rose as much as 18 percent to HK$38.1 versus its offer price of HK$32.3. That translates to a paper gain of HK$580 per 100 shares.

Nexchip is mainland China's third-largest semiconductor foundry behind Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) and Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347). 

Befar, on the other hand, once fell 28.7 percent to HK$2.48, compared to its offer price of HK$3.48. That translates to a paper loss of HK$1,000 per board lot of 1,000 shares.

ChinaNexchipBefarIPOdebut

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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