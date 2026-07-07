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FINANCE

Hong Kong records 87 new listings in 1H 2026, up 98 percent from last year

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong recorded 87 newly listed companies that raised HK$346.1 billion in total in the first half of 2026, rising 98 percent year on year, according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing (0388).

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The total funds raised rose 22 percent, and two listings were from the GEM to the Main Board. Funds raised through initial public offerings surged 92 percent to HK$210.2 billion.

Market capitalization went up by 1 percent to HK$43.3 trillion. The average daily turnover in June rose 9 percent from May to HK$319.1 billion. The average daily turnover for the first six months of the year increased by 18 percent to HK$283 billion.

Hong KongIPO1H2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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