Hong Kong records 87 new listings in 1H 2026, up 98 percent from last year

Hong Kong recorded 87 newly listed companies that raised HK$346.1 billion in total in the first half of 2026, rising 98 percent year on year, according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing (0388).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The total funds raised rose 22 percent, and two listings were from the GEM to the Main Board. Funds raised through initial public offerings surged 92 percent to HK$210.2 billion.

Market capitalization went up by 1 percent to HK$43.3 trillion. The average daily turnover in June rose 9 percent from May to HK$319.1 billion. The average daily turnover for the first six months of the year increased by 18 percent to HK$283 billion.