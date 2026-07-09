logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng Index opens lower on Thursday, down 18 points, Alibaba rises 2.4pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday, tech heavyweights also opened shy after surging at market close the previous day, and Asian stocks rebounded.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 0.07 percent, or 18 points, to 24,181 points.

Tech gauge went up by 0.29 percent to 4,744 points.

Alibaba (9988) rose 2.4 percent after gaining 12 percent on Wednesday, still the best-performing blue chip. Tencent (0700) and Xiaomi (1810) only rose by less than 1 percent. 

Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), which surged over 13 percent on Wednesday and announced a 13 percent discounted share placement to raise HK$31.4 billion, opened 3 percent higher.

Chip stocks gained. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) rose 2.4 percent, and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) increased 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, Laopu Gold (6181) dragged down 2.5 percent, making it the worst-performing blue chip. Zijin Mining (2899) slid 0.7 percent. 

HSBC (0005) and AIA (1299) fell 1.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing (0388) went up by 0.2 percent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index once rose 2.18 percent, and South Korea's KOSPI increased by 3.6 percent. Samsung Electronics rose 3.6 percent, and SK Hynix once surged 8 percent.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSIAlibabaTechgoldchipKnowledge Atlas TechnologyJapanNikkei 225 IndexSouth KoreaKOSPISamsung ElectronicsSK Hynix

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A semiconductor wafer is displayed at a SK Hynix booth before a public briefing on the development vision for the advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS
SK Hynix US listing more than seven times oversubscribed, source says
INNOVATION
35 mins ago
HKEX. Singtao
Luxshare Precision Industry leads lukewarm IPO debuts in Hong Kong
FINANCE
40 mins ago
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS
IMF edges 2026 global growth forecast lower to 3pc, sees rebound in 2027
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China's Nexchip to raise $6.98 bln in Hong Kong share sale
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Hang Seng Index once surged 800 points, closing at 24,199, Alibaba rose 12 percent
FINANCE
18 hours ago
A model of the lunar lander "Resilience", operated by 'ispace', is displayed at a venue where employees of 'ispace' monitored its attempted landing on the Moon, in Tokyo, Japan, June 6, 2025. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo
With SpaceX Starship, Japan's ispace provides ride-share to the moon
WORLD
18 hours ago
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Japan considers policy wording change as BOJ independence fears roil bonds
FINANCE
20 hours ago
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China urges Netherlands to keep chip supply chain stable
FINANCE
20 hours ago
The logo of SK Hynix at a SK Hynix booth before a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS
Investor optimism grows over SK Hynix’s planned U.S. listing
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
Hang Seng Index climbs to 24,000 point level on Wednesday midday
FINANCE
23 hours ago
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
16 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.