HK foreign currency reserve flat at US$445.9b at end-June

Hong Kong's foreign currency reserve assets remained flat at about US$445.9 billion (HK$3.48 trillion) at the end of June, the same as that of the end of May, data from the de facto central bank showed on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The amount represents over five times the currency in circulation or about 38 percent of the Hong Kong dollar M3, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said.

There were no unsettled foreign exchange contracts at end-June, while it recorded US$300 billion at end-May, according to the HKMA.