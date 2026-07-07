HK foreign currency reserve flat at US$445.9b at end-June

Read More
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
06-07-2026 14:54 HKT
Hong Kong's foreign currency reserve assets remained flat at about US$445.9 billion (HK$3.48 trillion) at the end of June, the same as that of the end of May, data from the de facto central bank showed on Tuesday.
The amount represents over five times the currency in circulation or about 38 percent of the Hong Kong dollar M3, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said.
There were no unsettled foreign exchange contracts at end-June, while it recorded US$300 billion at end-May, according to the HKMA.