Hang Seng Index gains in early trading session, Lenovo rose 6.42 percent

The Hang Seng Index rose over 200 points in the early trading session on Tuesday, with Lenovo (0992) leading the gains.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 216 points, or 0.92 percent, to 23,713 points.

Tech gauge went up 1.96 percent to 4,595 points.

Lenovo rose 6.42 percent, making it the best-performing blue chip.

Other tech heavyweights also gained. Xiaomi (1810) rose 2.08 percent, BYD Electronics (0285), Alibaba (9988), Baidu (9888), NetEase (9999), and Tencent (0700) rose more than 1 percent.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) rose 3.06 percent.

Oil majors also gained. CNOOC (0883) and PetroChina (0857) rose 3.51 percent and 3.24 percent, respectively.

Bank of China (3988) rose 1.45 percent.

The world's largest pork company, WH Group (0288), fell 6.15 percent, becoming the worst-performing blue-chip.