SK Hynix US listing more than seven times oversubscribed, source says

Demand for SK Hynix's U.S. share offering was more than seven times the available shares, a person familiar with the matter said.

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The South Korean chipmaker is seeking to raise 43 trillion won (HK$ 248.1 billion) in one of the world's largest new share sales.

The person declined to be identified as details of the share sale were confidential. SK Hynix declined to comment.

Underwriters have told investors that pricing guidance is expected to come after the South Korean stock market closes on Thursday with allocations finalised later in the day in U.S. time, a separate source has previously said.

That source had also flagged that the sale had been oversubscribed multiple times.

Details about how many times the sale was oversubscribed were reported earlier by Bloomberg on Thursday.

Reuters