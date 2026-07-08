Apple plans to spend more than $30 billion as part of a ​chip-supply agreement reached earlier this week with Broadcom that will also see the chipmaker expand a factory in Colorado, the companies said on Wednesday.

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Broadcom disclosed on Monday ​it had secured a long-term supply deal through ​2031 with the iPhone maker. On Wednesday, Apple ⁠said the deal will involve a radiofrequency chip ​called FBAR filters that will help Apple devices communicate ​wirelessly and which Apple has been working with Broadcom to develop since at least 2023.

As part of the deal, Broadcom will ​spend $1.5 billion to expand a factory in Fort ​Collins, Colorado. Apple said that the deal, which will result ‌in ⁠the production of at least 15 billion chips, is part of its work with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to source more of its chips from ​the U.S.

"The ​cutting-edge components ⁠built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity ​our customers expect, and we’re proud to ​deepen ⁠our investments in U.S.-based suppliers that share our commitment to excellence and innovation," Apple CEO Tim Cook said ⁠in ​a statement.

"We’re grateful to the ​president and his administration for supporting important projects like this."

Reuters