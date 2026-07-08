Seven of world’s top 10 banks headquartered in China, ICBC Tops List: The Banker

Seven of the world’s top 10 banks are now headquartered in China when measured by Tier 1 capital, according to the 2026 Top 1000 World Banks ranking published by The Banker, a magazine under the Financial Times.

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Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (1398), China Construction Bank (0939), Agricultural Bank of China (1288), and Bank of China (3988) remain the top four banks globally. Within the top 10, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citi are the only three non-Chinese institutions remaining. Notably, the Postal Savings Bank of China (1658) broke into the global top 10 for the first time.

Chinese banks account for more than one-fifth of the top 100 global banks, with 22 banks making the list.

As Chinese banks aggressively expand their overseas footprints and drive the internationalization of yuan, these global networks will play an increasingly vital role in sustaining their growth and boosting profitability, said Silvia Pavoni, editor-in-chief of The Banker.