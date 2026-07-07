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Hang Seng Index edges up in midday, rising nearly 200 points
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Hong Kong stocks edges lower at midday after opening lower on Tuesday morning.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.42 percent, or 98 points, to 23,517 points.
The half-day market turnover was HK$187 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 0.28 percent to 4,528 points.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 42.21 points, or 1.04 percent, to 3,999 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 1.02 percent to 15,259 points.