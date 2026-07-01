logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Citi cuts bitcoin, ether forecasts as ETF flows turn negative

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Citi Bank logo appears in this illustration taken December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Citi Bank logo appears in this illustration taken December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Citigroup slashed its 12-month forecasts for bitcoin and ether, saying weakening investor appetite, negative exchange-traded fund flows and ​a lack of progress on US digital asset legislation have ​hurt the outlook for the two largest cryptocurrencies.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The brokerage, ⁠in a note dated Tuesday, lowered its target for bitcoin to US$82,000 (HK$643,205) from US$112,000 (HK$878,544) ​and trimmed its ether forecast to US$2,240 (HK$17,571) from US$3,175 (HK$24,910).

Bitcoin was last trading at US$58,864.27 (HK$461,745), its weakest ​level since September 2024, having halved in value from an all-time high of US$126,223.18 (HK$990,127) in October last year. Ether was last at US$1,585.63 (HK$12,433), its lowest since April 2025.

Crypto markets have struggled ​this year amid heightened market volatility, investor hype around big expected ​IPOs and persistent ETF outflows that track the assets.

Both cryptocurrencies are trading below their ‌long-term moving-day averages, ⁠reflecting bearish sentiment. Citi's bear-case scenario, which assumes recessionary macroeconomic conditions and continued ETF outflows, values bitcoin at US$53,000 (HK$415,746) and ether at US$1,094 (HK$8,581) over the next year.

Citi said its revision was driven by its decision to cut its ​12-month net ETF ​inflow assumption ⁠to zero from US$10 billion (HK$78.44 billion).

"ETF flows, an important driver of prices, have turned negative recently," it said, adding that ​bitcoin ETF flows were down about US$3.3 billion (HK$25.89 billion) so far ​this ⁠year. The brokerage expects broader investor adoption to remain on hold until a new catalyst emerges.

It also said that slow progress on US crypto legislation ⁠and ​concerns over potential bitcoin selling by digital ​asset treasury companies have hit investor sentiment, with the weakness coinciding with a rotation ​into AI-related assets.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Kazaly railway station in Kyzylorda region. Photo from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy's Facebook
Kazakhstan's railway company, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, files for Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
9 mins ago
REUTERS
BYD global June sales rebound 5.5pc as exports offset domestic slump
FINANCE
12 mins ago
Geely Auto logo is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Geely June sales see 2 pc rise; Li Auto drops 14.8pc from last year
FINANCE
21 mins ago
WuXi AppTec names Kitty Yeung as company secretary, replacing Cheung Yuet-fan
WuXi AppTec names Kitty Yeung as company secretary, replacing Cheung Yuet-fan
FINANCE
22 mins ago
An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, 2025. REUTERS
Shanghai stocks rise on robust factory activity data, Xi's speech; blue-chips slip
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Taiwan Stock Exchange considers extending trading hours to 3:30 pm
Taiwan Stock Exchange considers extending trading hours to 3:30 pm
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A sign of Xpeng is seen on Xpeng's new flagship SUV GX, after a launch event for the car, in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTER
NIO and XPeng post strong June delivery growth to top 40,000
FINANCE
3 hours ago
OpenAI economist avers AI does not replace human labour: Bloomberg
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Macau gaming revenue misses as June posts 12.1pc annual decline
FINANCE
4 hours ago
U.S. dollar banknote, Visa and Mastercard cards in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS
Consortium including Visa, Mastercard jointly launch new global stablecoin
FINANCE
4 hours ago
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
30-06-2026 18:08 HKT
(file photo)
Wasted education: IT Master turns local food delivery guy, security guard
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-06-2026 17:04 HKT
VanNess Wu's mystery bride revealed as Japanese singer and UCL graduate Emi Aramaki
ENTERTAINMENT
30-06-2026 16:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.