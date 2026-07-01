Citi cuts bitcoin, ether forecasts as ETF flows turn negative

Citigroup slashed its 12-month forecasts for bitcoin and ether, saying weakening investor appetite, negative exchange-traded fund flows and ​a lack of progress on US digital asset legislation have ​hurt the outlook for the two largest cryptocurrencies.

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The brokerage, ⁠in a note dated Tuesday, lowered its target for bitcoin to US$82,000 (HK$643,205) from US$112,000 (HK$878,544) ​and trimmed its ether forecast to US$2,240 (HK$17,571) from US$3,175 (HK$24,910).

Bitcoin was last trading at US$58,864.27 (HK$461,745), its weakest ​level since September 2024, having halved in value from an all-time high of US$126,223.18 (HK$990,127) in October last year. Ether was last at US$1,585.63 (HK$12,433), its lowest since April 2025.

Crypto markets have struggled ​this year amid heightened market volatility, investor hype around big expected ​IPOs and persistent ETF outflows that track the assets.

Both cryptocurrencies are trading below their ‌long-term moving-day averages, ⁠reflecting bearish sentiment. Citi's bear-case scenario, which assumes recessionary macroeconomic conditions and continued ETF outflows, values bitcoin at US$53,000 (HK$415,746) and ether at US$1,094 (HK$8,581) over the next year.

Citi said its revision was driven by its decision to cut its ​12-month net ETF ​inflow assumption ⁠to zero from US$10 billion (HK$78.44 billion).

"ETF flows, an important driver of prices, have turned negative recently," it said, adding that ​bitcoin ETF flows were down about US$3.3 billion (HK$25.89 billion) so far ​this ⁠year. The brokerage expects broader investor adoption to remain on hold until a new catalyst emerges.

It also said that slow progress on US crypto legislation ⁠and ​concerns over potential bitcoin selling by digital ​asset treasury companies have hit investor sentiment, with the weakness coinciding with a rotation ​into AI-related assets.

Reuters