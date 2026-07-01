Taiwan Stock Exchange considers extending trading hours to 3:30 pm

The Taiwan Stock Exchange is considering extending trading hours by approximately one to one and a half hours, potentially shifting its closing time to around 3:30 pm without a lunch break, according to Sherman Lin, Chairman of TWSE.

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Lin pointed out that Taiwan's trading hours are shorter than those of major exchanges worldwide, adding that extending trading hours depends on IT infrastructure resilience.

Taiwan has become the world's fifth-largest stock market by value.