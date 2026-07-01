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FINANCE

Taiwan Stock Exchange considers extending trading hours to 3:30 pm

FINANCE
22 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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Taiwan Stock Exchange considers extending trading hours to 3:30 pm
Taiwan Stock Exchange considers extending trading hours to 3:30 pm

The Taiwan Stock Exchange is considering extending trading hours by approximately one to one and a half hours, potentially shifting its closing time to around 3:30 pm without a lunch break, according to Sherman Lin, Chairman of TWSE.

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Lin pointed out that Taiwan's trading hours are shorter than those of major exchanges worldwide, adding that extending trading hours depends on IT infrastructure resilience.

Taiwan has become the world's fifth-largest stock market by value.

 

Taiwan Stock ExchangeSherman Lin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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