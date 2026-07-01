NIO and XPeng post strong June delivery growth to top 40,000

Chinese electric vehicle makers NIO (9866) and XPeng (9868) recorded robust delivery growth in June, with NIO hitting a year-to-date high of 40,597 units and XPeng delivering 40,126 vehicles.

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NIO's June deliveries surged 62.9 percent year-on-year, while its total deliveries for the first half reached a record 191,123 units, up 67.4 percent.

All three of its brands achieved record-high deliveries in the first six months, bringing the company's cumulative total to 1,188,715 vehicles. In the first half, the main NIO brand delivered 119,488 vehicles, up 60.5 percent, while the ONVO and Firefly brands delivered 42,463 and 29,172 units, rising 33.3 percent and 271.9 percent respectively.

XPeng recorded a 15.9 percent year-on-year increase in June, pushing its second-quarter cumulative deliveries to 103,295 units.

Global cumulative deliveries of XPeng's X9 model have surpassed 60,000 units. Meanwhile, its GX model saw monthly deliveries reach 6,739 units, with the 10,000th vehicle rolling off the production line on July 1.

The automaker expects to cut wait times by one to three weeks for orders facing backlogs of over 35 weeks as core component production capacity expands.

The company's first SUV under the MONA series, the MONA L03, will make its China debut and open for presale on July 2.