WuXi AppTec names Kitty Yeung as company secretary, replacing Cheung Yuet-fan

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by
Zhou Yiru
Pharmaceutical science company WuXi AppTec (2359) announced that Kitty Yeung Siu-wai has been appointed as its company secretary and Hong Kong legal representative for receiving official notices on Wednesday, effective immediately.
Yeung replaces Cheung Yuet-fan, who has retired from the roles. Yeung will serve jointly with Han Min to oversee the company's day-to-day corporate governance and secretarial affairs.
According to the company announcement, Yeung is a senior manager of Corporate Secretarial Services at Tricor Services, with over 15 years of experience in the field. She is a Chartered Secretary and an associate of both The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute and The Chartered Governance Institute in the UK.