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FINANCE

WuXi AppTec names Kitty Yeung as company secretary, replacing Cheung Yuet-fan

FINANCE
21 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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WuXi AppTec names Kitty Yeung as company secretary, replacing Cheung Yuet-fan
WuXi AppTec names Kitty Yeung as company secretary, replacing Cheung Yuet-fan

Pharmaceutical science company WuXi AppTec (2359) announced that Kitty Yeung Siu-wai has been appointed as its company secretary and Hong Kong legal representative for receiving official notices on Wednesday, effective immediately. 

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Yeung replaces Cheung Yuet-fan, who has retired from the roles. Yeung will serve jointly with Han Min to oversee the company's day-to-day corporate governance and secretarial affairs.

According to the company announcement, Yeung is a senior manager of Corporate Secretarial Services at Tricor Services, with over 15 years of experience in the field. She is a Chartered Secretary and an associate of both The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute and The Chartered Governance Institute in the UK.

 

WuXi AppTecKitty YeungCheung Yuet-fan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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