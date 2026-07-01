WuXi AppTec names Kitty Yeung as company secretary, replacing Cheung Yuet-fan

Pharmaceutical science company WuXi AppTec (2359) announced that Kitty Yeung Siu-wai has been appointed as its company secretary and Hong Kong legal representative for receiving official notices on Wednesday, effective immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yeung replaces Cheung Yuet-fan, who has retired from the roles. Yeung will serve jointly with Han Min to oversee the company's day-to-day corporate governance and secretarial affairs.

According to the company announcement, Yeung is a senior manager of Corporate Secretarial Services at Tricor Services, with over 15 years of experience in the field. She is a Chartered Secretary and an associate of both The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute and The Chartered Governance Institute in the UK.