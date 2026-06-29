logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong banks' bad loan ratio falls to 1.87pc, ending two-quarter rise

FINANCE
13 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

The banking sector's classified loan ratio fell to 1.87 percent at the end of March, down from 2.01 percent at the end of last December, after two consecutive quarters of increases, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The HKMA published its Bulletin Issue 02/2026 on Monday and reported that the classified loan ratio for mainland-related lending also decreased to 1.79 percent from 1.94 percent a quarter earlier. The delinquency ratios of credit card lending and residential mortgage loans remained at low levels of 0.39 percent and 0.13 percent, respectively, at the end of March.

Retail bank's net interest margin widened to 1.53 percent in the first quarter, rising 0.02 percentage points year on year. The aggregate pre-tax operating profit of retail banks increased by 22.3 percent year on year in the first quarter, mainly due to increases in income from investments held for trading, dividends from subsidiaries and associated companies, and income from fees and commissions, which were partly offset by a decrease in income from foreign exchange and derivatives operations.

Contribution to the percentage change in pre-tax operating profit from income from investments held for trading and dividends from subsidiaries and associated companies rose 9.3 percentage points. But income from foreign exchange and derivatives operations fell by 9.3 percentage points.

Banking sectors' total loans increased by 3 percent in the first quarter, with loans for use in Hong Kong, loans for use outside Hong Kong, and trade finance rising 2.7 percent, 3.1 percent, and 7.9 percent, respectively. Mainland-related lending increased by 4.3 percent during the same period.

Within loans for use in Hong Kong, loans to professional and private individuals for other private purposes rose 6.1 percent quarter on quarter, financial concerns rose 4.7 percent, and manufacturing increased 7 percent.

Hong Kongbankclassified loan ratio

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Three Chinese firms rise on Hong Kong IPO debut
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks close higher, led by tech and healthcare shares
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index back to 23,000 points by midday break
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Momenta Global.
Five Chinese tech firms kick off $10.2 bln HK IPO
FINANCE
6 hours ago
A visitor examines a computer chipset at the booth for Chinese semiconductor and chip developer Kunlunxin during the World AI Conference in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. China's government appealed to Japan on Monday, July 24, 2023 not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after curbs on exports of Japanese chip-making technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies have imposed on China on security grounds. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Baidu's AI chip unit Kunlunxin targets US$50 billion Hong Kong IPO, The Information reports
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
HKEX.
Higher tech stocks lift HSI at the opening
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Sing Tao
China stocks close week lower on AI selloff, Hong Kong shares hit one-year low
FINANCE
26-06-2026 16:34 HKT
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's central bank urges banks to boost lending as demand remains weak, sources say
FINANCE
26-06-2026 16:07 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index hits lowest in over one year at noon on Friday
FINANCE
26-06-2026 12:39 HKT
People walk in front of residential buildings, in Hong Kong, China, February 27, 2024. REUTERS
Hong Kong home prices rise to highest in two and a half years in May
FINANCE
26-06-2026 11:25 HKT
A man sits outside a Harvey Nichols store in Manchester, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS
Hong Kong retail billionaire in talks to sell Harvey Nichols, FT reports
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
13 hours ago
Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes celebrate Verbier's win on Saturday at Sha Tin. Fownes wants the HKJC to grant Moreira a full-time license. Sing Tao
Fownes eyes fifth title, throws weight behind full-time Moreira move
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.