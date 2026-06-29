Five Chinese tech firms kick off $10.2 bln HK IPO

Hong Kong's initial public offering market is bracing for a flurry of activity, as five new Chinese tech firms kicked off their bookbuilding on Monday, aiming to raise up to HK$10.1 billion in total.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chinese self-driving technology firm Momenta Global plans to sell 19.93 million shares, priced at HK$295.6 per share.

It targets to raise HK$5.89 billion, requiring a minimum investment of HK$5,971.6 per broad lot of 20 shares.

The company's 14 cornerstone investors include GIC, Fidelity International, BlackRock, Mercedes-Benz AG, GigaDevice Semiconductor (3986), and so on.

Its peer, Eacon, which focuses on providing mining autonomous driving solutions, aims to raise up to nearly HK$2.3 billion via a 26.13 million share sale, with offer prices ranging from HK$81.16 to HK$87.92.

The firm requires an entry fee of HK$4,440.3 per broad lot of 50 shares.

Meanwhile, BASiC Semiconductor offers 27.38 million H shares priced between HK$27.49 and HK$31.62, seeking to raise up to about HK$865 million.

The silicon carbide power devices maker askes an minimum investment of HK$6,387.8 per board lot of 200 shares.

Besides, Reconova Technologies, a visual artificial intelligence technologies and products provider, aims to raise HK$608 million via the sale of 28.08 million shares, with an offer price of HK$21.66.

Each board lot includes 200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of HK$4,375.7.

The e-paper display modules maker DKE Holding plans to sell 5.11 million shares, with a fundraising amount of around HK$517 million at most. The offer price ranges from HK$78.64 to HK$101.11.

It asks an entry fee of HK$5,106.5 per 50 shares.

All five new listings are expected to debut on July 8.