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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks close higher, led by tech and healthcare shares

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, as investors rushed to pile up tech and healthcare shares.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 354 points, or 1.57 percent, to 23,026, with a full-day turnover of HK$315.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.23 percent to 4,393 points. 

CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093), WuXi Biologics (2269), and Innovent Biologics (1801) all surged over 6 percent, marking the top three best performers among blue chips.

Tech giants also led the gains, with NetEase (9999) and SMIC (0981) rising 6.3 percent and 6 percent.

Biadu (9888) increased by 5.6 percent after its artificial intelligence chip unit Kunlunxin reportedly targets a US$50 billion (HK$390 billion) valuation in its potential Hong Kong initial public offering.

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) advanced 3.9 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 1.16 percent to 4,073 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index inched up 0.19 percent to 15,812 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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