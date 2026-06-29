Hong Kong stocks close higher, led by tech and healthcare shares

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, as investors rushed to pile up tech and healthcare shares.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 354 points, or 1.57 percent, to 23,026, with a full-day turnover of HK$315.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.23 percent to 4,393 points.

CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093), WuXi Biologics (2269), and Innovent Biologics (1801) all surged over 6 percent, marking the top three best performers among blue chips.

Tech giants also led the gains, with NetEase (9999) and SMIC (0981) rising 6.3 percent and 6 percent.

Biadu (9888) increased by 5.6 percent after its artificial intelligence chip unit Kunlunxin reportedly targets a US$50 billion (HK$390 billion) valuation in its potential Hong Kong initial public offering.

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) advanced 3.9 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 1.16 percent to 4,073 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index inched up 0.19 percent to 15,812 points.