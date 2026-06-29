Three Chinese firms rise on Hong Kong IPO debut

Shares of three Chinese new listings all opened higher on their Hong Kong debuts on Monday, with Baige Online Digital Technology (2672) jumping nearly 3 times.

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The InsurTech company surged 291.7 percent to HK$61.1, delivering a paper gain of HK$9,100 per board lot of 200 shares.

The biopharmaceutical firm Alebund Pharmaceuticals (Jiangsu) (9637) also opened 85.8 percent higher, with a paper gain of HK$1,940 per board lot of 100 shares.

Crealights Technology (1191), an optoelectronic interconnection products provider, climbed 75.4 percent to HK$199.9 at the open. Compared with its offer price of HK$114, investors can pocket HK$4,295 per 50 shares.