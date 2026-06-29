Three Chinese firms rise on Hong Kong IPO debut

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Chinese AI, chip firms are driving an onshore IPO rebound
26-06-2026 16:49 HKT
Hang Seng Index hits lowest in over one year at noon on Friday
26-06-2026 12:39 HKT
Hong Kong home prices rise to highest in two and a half years in May
26-06-2026 11:25 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges below 23,000 points in early trading on Friday
26-06-2026 10:15 HKT
Keytop Parking double, Merdeka Gold flat, and 4 firms rise in gray market
25-06-2026 20:40 HKT
China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell 38pc month-on-month in May
25-06-2026 20:33 HKT