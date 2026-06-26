Wall St opens lower as chip stocks resume slide

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Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday, as chipmakers came under renewed selling pressure after a stellar run this quarter, with investors questioning high valuations and the repercussions of massive AI spending by companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.9 points, or 0.23 percent, to 51803.77. The S&P 500 fell 44.7 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7312.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 253.2 points, or 1.00 percent, to 25105.414 at the opening bell.
Reuters