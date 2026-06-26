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FINANCE

Wall St opens lower as chip stocks resume slide

FINANCE
44 mins ago
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A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday, as chipmakers came under renewed selling pressure after a stellar run this quarter, with investors questioning high valuations and the repercussions of massive AI spending by companies.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.9 points, or 0.23 percent, to 51803.77. The S&P 500 fell 44.7 points, or 0.61 percent, to 7312.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 253.2 points, or 1.00 percent, to 25105.414 at the opening bell.


Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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