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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks open lower, Tencent falls 3pc

FINANCE
3 hours ago
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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday despite the moderate US inflation data.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 152 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,288.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 0.29 percent to 4,762 points.

Tencent (0700) fell 3.3 percent at the open after it unveiled the more-than-expected adjusted net profit a day ago, marking the biggest decline among blue chips. Alibaba (9988) also decreased 1.1 percent.

In contrast, Lenovo (0992) jumped the most among HSI constituents to a new high, up 3.2 percent. It's expected to post its results in a day.

Chipmakers Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) rose 1.3 percent and 1.9 percent before their result released within the day.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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