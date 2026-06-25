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FINANCE

World caviar provider Xunlong's retail tranche oversubscribed 2,136, drawing $266 billion in margin loans

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Xunlong's caviar. HANGZHOU QIANDAOHU XUNLONGS SCI-TECH
Xunlong's caviar. HANGZHOU QIANDAOHU XUNLONGS SCI-TECH

World's largest caviar company, Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech, saw its retail tranche oversubscribed by 2,136 times on Thursday.

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The Chinese caviar producer and processor has drawn HK$266.1 billion in margin loans. 

It plans to offer 16.33 million H shares, raising HK$1.23 billion. The offer price is HK$75.5. The entry is HK$7,626.1 per 100 shares.

It is scheduled to debut on June 30.
 

Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-techcaviarHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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