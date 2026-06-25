World caviar provider Xunlong's retail tranche oversubscribed 2,136, drawing $266 billion in margin loans

World's largest caviar company, Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech, saw its retail tranche oversubscribed by 2,136 times on Thursday.

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The Chinese caviar producer and processor has drawn HK$266.1 billion in margin loans.

It plans to offer 16.33 million H shares, raising HK$1.23 billion. The offer price is HK$75.5. The entry is HK$7,626.1 per 100 shares.

It is scheduled to debut on June 30.

