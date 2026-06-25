logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Keytop Parking double, Merdeka Gold flat, and 4 firms rise in gray market

FINANCE
58 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
PT MERDEKA GOLD RESOURCES
PT MERDEKA GOLD RESOURCES

Six companies saw mixed results in the gray market ahead of their debuts on Friday on Futu Securities' over-the-counter market, with Keytop Parking rising over 200 percent as of market close.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The global manufacturer and technology provider in smart parking systems rose 203.16 percent to HK$119.9. That translates to a paper gain of HK$4,821 per 60 shares. 

Beijing Zhongke WengeAI Science and Technology, an AI and big data analytics company, rose 90.12 percent to HK$115.4, translating to a paper gain of HK$10,940 per 200 shares.

Circuit Fabology Microelectronics Equipment, a Chinese manufacturer of lithography systems, rose 76.16 percent to HK$445.2, delivering a paper gain of HK$9,623.5 per 50 shares.

Lingyi iTech Guangdong Company, a supplier of AI terminal hardware core components, rose 21.32 percent to HK$12.35, delivering a paper gain of HK$1,432.2 per 660 shares. 

SG Micro, a publicly listed Chinese semiconductor company, rose 24.06 percent to HK$105.7, delivering a paper gain of HK$2,050 per 100 shares.

And Indonesian miner PT Merdeka Gold Resources was flat at HK$26.6.

 

Keytop ParkingBeijing Zhongke WengeAI Science and TechnologyCircuit Fabology Microelectronics EquipmentLingyi iTech Guangdong CompanySG MicroPT Merdeka Gold ResourcesHong KongIPOgray market

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, January 10, 2025. REUTERS
China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell 38pc month-on-month in May
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Xunlong's caviar. HANGZHOU QIANDAOHU XUNLONGS SCI-TECH
World caviar provider Xunlong's retail tranche oversubscribed 2,136, drawing $266 billion in margin loans
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Cargo ships are seen at the Kwai Chung container terminal in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Hong Kong exports climb by 40.8pc in May on sustained AI demand
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index once falls below key 23,000 points on Thursday, Alibaba dips 4.4pc
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges to near 23,000 points at noon on Thursday, Trip.com loses 10pc
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges to near 23,000 points in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
11 hours ago
From left: Jacky Lai, Peter Chan, assurance partner at EY
EY sees 84 Hong Kong IPOs in first half of 2026, raising $209.8 billion
FINANCE
24-06-2026 18:08 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rebounds from one-year low on Wednesday, semiconductors rally
FINANCE
24-06-2026 16:48 HKT
REUTERS/Henry Romero
Investors use AI for investment plans, but humans have the final say: HSBC
FINANCE
24-06-2026 16:30 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Wednesday
FINANCE
24-06-2026 12:44 HKT
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
17 hours ago
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
15 hours ago
(File photo)
HK to face stormy weekend before temperatures soar to 33 degrees next week
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.