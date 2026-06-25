Keytop Parking double, Merdeka Gold flat, and 4 firms rise in gray market

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EY sees 84 Hong Kong IPOs in first half of 2026, raising $209.8 billion
24-06-2026 18:08 HKT
Hang Seng Index muted at noon on Wednesday
24-06-2026 12:44 HKT
by
Gloria Leung
Six companies saw mixed results in the gray market ahead of their debuts on Friday on Futu Securities' over-the-counter market, with Keytop Parking rising over 200 percent as of market close.
The global manufacturer and technology provider in smart parking systems rose 203.16 percent to HK$119.9. That translates to a paper gain of HK$4,821 per 60 shares.
Beijing Zhongke WengeAI Science and Technology, an AI and big data analytics company, rose 90.12 percent to HK$115.4, translating to a paper gain of HK$10,940 per 200 shares.
Circuit Fabology Microelectronics Equipment, a Chinese manufacturer of lithography systems, rose 76.16 percent to HK$445.2, delivering a paper gain of HK$9,623.5 per 50 shares.
Lingyi iTech Guangdong Company, a supplier of AI terminal hardware core components, rose 21.32 percent to HK$12.35, delivering a paper gain of HK$1,432.2 per 660 shares.
SG Micro, a publicly listed Chinese semiconductor company, rose 24.06 percent to HK$105.7, delivering a paper gain of HK$2,050 per 100 shares.
And Indonesian miner PT Merdeka Gold Resources was flat at HK$26.6.