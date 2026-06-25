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FINANCE

Vitasoy International sees profit rise 16.94pc from last year

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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SING TAO
SING TAO

Vitasoy International (0345) recorded a profit attributable to equity shareholders of HK$274 million, for the year ended March 31, up 16.94 percent year-on-year. 

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With a proposed final dividend of 13.5 HK cents and the interim dividend of 4.0 HK cents, this brings the total dividend for the year to 17.5 HK cents per ordinary share, a jump of 23.24 percent from the year before. 

Total revenue was HK$6.06 billion for the period, down three percent, due to softness in the business environment in the Chinese Mainland and the Hong Kong operations, specifically the Macau and Vitaland businesses.  

Profit from operations saw a leap of 18.25 percent to HK$430 million. 

The company stated that the increase in profits was driven by a gain from the disposal of land and buildings held by Vitasoy (Shanghai) Company Limited (VSL Disposal), and effective cost rationalization in operations, partially offset by lower gross profit, an impairment charge in Australia (VAP Impairment) and higher tax expenses. 

Vitasoy stated that in the 2026/2027 fiscal year, it will leverage brand equity, portfolio strengths and marketing campaigns, as well as our upgraded commercial capabilities, particularly in availability expansion, channel focus and in-store sales execution.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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