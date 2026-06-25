logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

PBOC leads regulators to curb concentrated AAA bond ratings, Bloomberg reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS
People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS

China is pushing domestic rating agencies to curb the excessive concentration of AAA bond ratings to better differentiate corporate credit ratings across issuing entities, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The people said that the People's Bank of China is leading the effort to require regulators to ask rating agencies to screen the issuers they cover and assess whether any no longer meet the updated AAA rating criteria.

Although rating agencies consider multiple factors when deciding to downgrade ratings, issuers whose bond issue pricing relative to the yield of same-maturity government bonds exceeds 200 basis points may face a higher risk of losing their AAA ratings.

China's onshore bond market has long suffered from inflated ratings, weakening the result of credit-rating disclosure. Curbing the excessive concentration of AAA ratings will help improve rating quality, but in the short term, if issuers’ ratings are downgraded, their bonds may face selling pressure in the secondary market, widening the credit spreads of the relevant entities and increasing the cost of future bond financing for companies.

According to regulatory disclosures, as of the end of the first quarter of this year, among more than 6,000 credit bond issuers in China, 27 percent held AAA ratings and 32 percent held AA+ ratings. In contrast, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, less than 1 percent of outstanding corporate bonds in the United States carry an AAA rating from any of the three major international rating agencies.
 

People's Bank of ChinaAAA bond ratings

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From left: BI's governor Perry Warjiyo, PBOC's governor Perry Warjiyo, HKMA's chief executive Eddie Yue. ISD.
PBOC, BI, and HKMA sign MoU to promote direct yuan-rupiah bilateral trade
FINANCE
11-06-2026 18:40 HKT
The headquarters of the People's Bank of China in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS
Over 250b yuan in bonds issued on 'sci-tech board'
FINANCE
22-05-2025 18:35 HKT
The People's Bank of China headquarters in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS
Connect scheme product enrichment under consideration to boost yuan
FINANCE
15-05-2025 18:09 HKT
Commuters wait at a bus stop during rush hour in Beijing's central business district in March. Photo by REUTERS
China rolls out 15 financial policies to bolster tech
INNOVATION
14-05-2025 18:03 HKT
SING TAO
Vitasoy International sees profit rise 16.94pc from last year
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Northumbrian Water by CK receives top industry accolades in UK
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Cargo ships are seen at the Kwai Chung container terminal in Hong Kong on October 13, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Hong Kong exports climb by 40.8pc in May on sustained AI demand
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index once falls below key 23,000 points on Thursday, Alibaba dips 4.4pc
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Wang Chunfei
Global economic shocks pressure NPL ratio, BOC Hong Kong says
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Murphy Wong (right) and Brian Ho (middle).
Karrie International predicts AI-related products to make up 50pc of revenue in future years
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
15 hours ago
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
13 hours ago
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.