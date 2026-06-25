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FINANCE

Northumbrian Water by CK receives top industry accolades in UK

FINANCE
3 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Northumbrian Water by CK Infrastructure (1038) has received a series of top industry accolades, including being named “UK’s Most Trusted Water Utility” by the Consumer Council for Water. 

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The latest “Water Matters” customer survey results released by the Consumer Council for Water show that Northumbrian Water ranked first, receiving praise from customers in fairness, affordability, and customer service care.

Furthermore, Northumbrian Water’s innovative management strategies have been awarded professional certification by ISO, making it the first water company globally to receive this certification.

In addition, the company was also ranked first in the customer measure of experience by England and Wales water regulator Ofwat.    

CK Infrastructure co-managing director and Northumbrian Water chairman Andrew John Hunter stated that the accolades demonstrate that they are on the right track, fulfilling their commitment to providing excellent service to customers.

CK Infrastructure co-managing director and Northumbrian Water chairman Andrew John Hunter
CK Infrastructure co-managing director and Northumbrian Water chairman Andrew John Hunter

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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