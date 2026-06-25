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FINANCE

Gold under pressure near 7-month low as Fed rate-hike bets boost dollar

FINANCE
5 mins ago
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Gold extended losses on Thursday, after falling to a more than seven-month low a day earlier, as the dollar continued to gain on rising bets of US rate hikes this year.

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Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at US$3,980.88 per ounce, as of 0738 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.3 percent to US$3,996.50.

Bullion fell below the US$4,000 level for the first time since November 2025 on Wednesday, and is down 29 percent from a record high of US$5,594.82 reached on January 29.

"Gold is simply in a bearish momentum trade at this point amid a strong US dollar environment," said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at StoneX.

High US inflation, fuelled by the Iran war, and a hawkish Fed have contributed to expectations of a rate hike.

Traders expect three Fed rate hikes this year and are pricing in about a 67 percent chance of a September increase, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. 

Bullion-backed exchange-traded funds could face renewed outflows if expectations rise for rate hikes, analysts say.

While gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge, it loses its appeal as a non-yielding asset in a high-interest-rate environment.

The dollar held firm near a 13-month high, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Investors now await the US Personal Consumption Expenditures data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due later in the day, for further cues on monetary policy.

They also continue to monitor the Middle East as Lebanon and Israel discussed a US-backed proposal for Israeli forces to transfer some of the Lebanese territory captured in their war with Hezbollah to Lebanon's military.

Spot silver fell 1 percent to US$56.85 per ounce and platinum lost 1.4 percent to US$1,556.60, both hovering near their lowest levels since November 2025. Palladium inched 0.5 percent higher to US$1,171.96 but was near a nine-month low.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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