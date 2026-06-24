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FINANCE

Gold drops below key US$4,000 level as dollar firms, rate hike bets rise

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Gold prices fell more than 3 percent and traded below a key psychological level of US$4,000 per ounce, under pressure from a firmer US dollar and growing expectations of interest rate hikes.

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Spot gold fell 3.4 percent to US$3,968.41 an ounce as of 1312 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since November 2025.

US gold futures declined nearly 4 percent to US$3,984.40. 

The US dollar firmed, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. 

Traders have ramped up bets on US interest rate hikes this year after the US central bank struck a hawkish tone at its latest policy meeting and as fears of inflationary pressures stemming from the Iran war persist.  

"The market pricing a rate hike as soon as September due to a hawkish Fed, a surging dollar at 13-month highs combined with lower inflation expectations are putting heavy pressure on precious metals," Tai Wong, an independent metals trader, said.

"For gold, there is support just under US$3,900 and central bank purchases continue, so a collapse is unlikely, but expect a potentially long period of consolidation as the gold trade is now out of favor," he added.

Gold becomes less attractive to investors when interest rates rise because it offers no yield.

Spot gold, which scaled a record peak of US$5,594.82 in late January, has since shed over US$1,600 an ounce.

ING analysts cut their gold forecasts, now expecting prices to average US$4,300 an ounce in the third quarter of 2026 and US$4,600 in the fourth, compared with their previous projections of US$4,850 and US$5,000, respectively.

Investors are also awaiting US Personal Consumption Expenditures data, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, due on Thursday for further signals on the monetary policy outlook.

More hawkish signals from Fed officials or economic data that supports the argument for higher rates may translate to further downside risk for gold, said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. 

Among other metals, spot silver fell 6 percent to US$58.28 per ounce after hitting its lowest level since December 2025. 

Platinum lost 4.3 percent to US$1,580.76, and palladium dropped 4.9 percent to US$1,177.50.


Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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