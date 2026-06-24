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ByteDance seeks US$20 billion in its largest-ever offshore loan, Bloomberg News reports

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The ByteDance logo is seen at the company's office in Shanghai, China July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
The ByteDance logo is seen at the company's office in Shanghai, China July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

Chinese technology company ByteDance, the developer of TikTok, is in preliminary talks with banks for its largest offshore loan of about US$20 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The company has approached banks for a loan that may carry a three-year tenor, with an option to extend it to as long as five years, the report said.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is emerging as a major spender on AI infrastructure, ramping up spending and partnerships to secure chips and chip design services.

Reuters

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