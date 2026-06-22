Hang Seng Index pares losses after hitting one-year low on Monday

Hong Kong stocks pared losses in the afternoon trade on Monday after hitting a one-year low.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index declined by 156 points, or 0.65 percent, to 23,768 points at the close. It was traded nearly 500 points lower at 23,444 points at one point in the morning.

The market turnover was HK$348.6 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index also lost by 1.2 percent to 4,549 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 1.8 percent to 4,163 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index jumped by 2.1 percent to 16,372 points.