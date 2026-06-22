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FINANCE

Shenzhen HQVT Technology surge over three times on Hong Kong debut

FINANCE
50 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Shenzhen HQVT Technology (1392) rose three times on its Hong Kong debut on Monday.

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The multispectral AI technology company's shares skyrocketed by 302.8 percent to HK$29 at market open, compared to its offer price of HK$7.2. That translates to a paper gain of HK$10,900 per board lot of 500 shares.

Its shares rose 270 percent to HK$26.7 at market close, delivering a paper gain of HK$9,750 per board lot of 500 shares. Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 7,180 times.

Shenzhen HQVT TechnologyHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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