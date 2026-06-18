Hong Kong stocks close lower as Hang Seng drops 387 points, healthcare stocks lead the gain

Hong Kong stocks fell at market close on Thursday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 387 points, or 1.59 percent, to 23,924 points.

The market turnover was at HK$358 billion.

Tech gauge fell 1.39 percent to 4,604 points.

Healthcare sector blue-chips lead the gain, with WuXi AppTec (2359) rising the highest at 5.06 percent. BeOne Medicines AG (6160) rose 4 percent, WuXi Biologics (2269) rose 3.22 percent, and Innovent Biologics (1801) rose 1.74 percent.

HSBC (0005) was up 0.68 percent.

China Overseas (0688) dropped 8.99 percent, the worst among the blue-chips. Lenovo (0992) dropped 4.42 percent, and Pop Mart (9992) fell 4.09 percent.

In mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 17 points, or 0.43 percent. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.94 percent to 16,030 points.